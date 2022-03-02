Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.57

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.57 and traded as high as $18.90. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 15,111 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $66.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

