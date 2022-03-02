Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 9,783 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $1,158,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

