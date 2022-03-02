Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Down 4.9%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 3,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 392,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
ARHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38.
In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
