Argus Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $290.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Argus from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $214.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 95.96 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

