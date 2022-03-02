Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to announce $31.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $33.12 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $25.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $140.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 million to $147.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.85 million, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $151.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

ASC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.61. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

