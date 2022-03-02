Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,160 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ardelyx by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.