Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 0.98. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

