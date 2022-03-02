Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

ARNC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Arconic stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

