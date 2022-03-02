Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,775,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,447 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 215.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

