ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.67

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.67 and last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 2182053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARX. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

