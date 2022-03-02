Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 510,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,733 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 268,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.