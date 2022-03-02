Apria, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apria in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 3,433.32% and a net margin of 5.66%.

In other news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $38,287.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $68,688.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,566,184 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apria by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 242,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apria by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Apria by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Apria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apria by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

