Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.82. 92,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,039,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $4,052,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $2,391,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Applied Materials by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 40,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

