Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

