Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $171.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.32.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Applied Materials stock opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.74. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

