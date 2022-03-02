Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.82. 4,456,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,463,776. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

