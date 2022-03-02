Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s Largest Position

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,463,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

