Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Centre Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,942,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 435,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 52,968 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.23. 6,974,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,463,776. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

