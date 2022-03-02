Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 96.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

NYSE APLE opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 219.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,427,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

