AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Posts Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,878.63 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.30.
In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.
APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.
AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
