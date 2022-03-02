AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Posts Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,878.63 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.30.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.