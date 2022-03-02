Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.86. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

