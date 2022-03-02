APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,385. APi Group has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after buying an additional 743,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in APi Group by 413.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 216,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in APi Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 62,085 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in APi Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 650,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

