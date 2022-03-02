Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

