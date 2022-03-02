Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Annexon stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 23,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,533. The firm has a market cap of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Annexon by 12,532.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 130,891 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Annexon by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Annexon (Get Rating)
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annexon (ANNX)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.