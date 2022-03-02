Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Annexon stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 23,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,533. The firm has a market cap of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Annexon by 12,532.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 130,891 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Annexon by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

