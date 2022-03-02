Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Annexon stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21. Annexon has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $35.99.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
About Annexon (Get Rating)
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annexon (ANNX)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.