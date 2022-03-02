Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Annexon stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21. Annexon has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $35.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Annexon by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 789,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 3,124.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 343,768 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

