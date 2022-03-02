Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Sells £25,128.72 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Julian Treger sold 18,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.82), for a total value of £25,128.72 ($33,716.25).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.93), for a total value of £1,008,000 ($1,352,475.51).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Julian Treger sold 50,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.74), for a total value of £65,000 ($87,213.20).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.74), for a total value of £107,900 ($144,773.92).

On Thursday, December 16th, Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72), for a total value of £147,200 ($197,504.36).

LON APF opened at GBX 144 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £307.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.88. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.17).

A number of analysts have commented on APF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.