Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,050

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 3,050 ($40.92) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.94) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.99) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.52) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,391.11 ($45.50).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,955.50 ($53.07) on Monday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,971.50 ($53.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,359.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,060.56. The firm has a market cap of £52.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($38.87) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,201.62).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

