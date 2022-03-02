Analyzing Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.95 -$874.17 million $4.60 16.65 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 2.69 -$102.75 million N/A N/A

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laredo Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.95, meaning that its share price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum 10.40% 101.15% 6.45% Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Laredo Petroleum and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 2 2 0 2.20 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $75.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.76%. Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Vista Oil & Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.