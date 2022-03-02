Analyzing SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) & EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 39.40% 5.97% 2.98% EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 7.19 $56.20 million $1.38 18.14 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $16.48 billion 4.44 $97.10 million N/A N/A

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 3 4 0 2.38

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $33.93, suggesting a potential upside of 35.55%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus price target of $91.31, suggesting a potential upside of 10.38%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments. The Equipment business segment includes production, distribution and sale of high capacity equipment, such as digital surfacing machines and lens polishing machines, which are used in manufacturing plants and prescription laboratories for finishing operations on semi-finished lenses. The Sunglasses and Readers business segment engages in the production, distribution and sale of both non-prescription sunglasses and non-prescription reading glasses. The company was founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio in 1961 and is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.