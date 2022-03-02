Analyzing Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Global and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00

Heritage Global currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.95%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.84%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Conduent.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 31.62% 14.89% 10.70% Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and Conduent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.12 $9.66 million $0.23 6.61 Conduent $4.14 billion 0.24 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -25.61

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Conduent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

