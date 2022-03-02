Analyzing Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Franklin Wireless 2.70% 3.74% 2.88%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SharpLink Gaming and Franklin Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franklin Wireless has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Franklin Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Wireless is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Franklin Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 7.63 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $184.12 million 0.25 $17.70 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Summary

Franklin Wireless beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming (Get Rating)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Franklin Wireless (Get Rating)

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

