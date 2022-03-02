Analyzing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Good Times Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Good Times Restaurants 12.59% 25.32% 7.37%

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Good Times Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.44 -$49.68 million N/A N/A Good Times Restaurants $123.95 million 0.40 $16.79 million $1.26 3.17

Good Times Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Watch Restaurant Group and Good Times Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 80.82%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Good Times Restaurants.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

