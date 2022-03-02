Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/25/2022 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,270,000 after acquiring an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

