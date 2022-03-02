Analysts Set Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) PT at $7.17

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mackie raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SLHG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 14,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,322. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $33.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

