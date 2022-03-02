Analysts Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) PT at C$24.61

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

Separately, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

TSE:SIS opened at C$17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.28. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$16.80 and a 12 month high of C$22.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 100.77%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

