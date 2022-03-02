Analysts Set Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Price Target at $132.75

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gecina from €140.00 ($157.30) to €135.00 ($151.69) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Gecina stock traded down $11.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.22. Gecina has a one year low of $119.10 and a one year high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

