Analysts Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price at $9.25

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other FTC Solar news, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,933.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,938,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,047,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,523. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

