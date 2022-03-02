Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $67.43

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 98,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

