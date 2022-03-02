Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Target Price at $327.30

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $2,994,000.

Shares of BURL opened at $224.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.70. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

