Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Target Price at $327.30

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $2,994,000.

Shares of BURL opened at $224.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.70. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.