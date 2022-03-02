Analysts Offer Predictions for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $39.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

