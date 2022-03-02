Analysts Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.56 Million

Brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to post sales of $175.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.07 million and the highest is $176.30 million. Lovesac reported sales of $129.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $477.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Lovesac stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares during the period.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.