Analysts Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.80 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $13.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

NYSE BX traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $123.76. 3,309,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

