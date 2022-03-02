Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will post sales of $257.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.70 million. PetIQ posted sales of $254.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $978.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $26,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,887,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $11,233,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,287,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. 1,115,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,274. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

