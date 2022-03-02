Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.23 Million

Analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will announce $257.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.70 million to $264.10 million. PetIQ posted sales of $254.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $978.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 1,115,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.63 million, a PE ratio of -44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after buying an additional 202,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after buying an additional 136,726 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 327,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,529 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 21.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200,726 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

