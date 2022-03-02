Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) to report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 31.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. 31,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $463.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

