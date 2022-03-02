Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

MMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 47,740 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,290.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 27,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 158,746 shares of company stock valued at $490,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

