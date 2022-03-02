Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $733.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 500,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,156,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

