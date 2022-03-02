Analysts Expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

HDSN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,834. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $177.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

