Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.