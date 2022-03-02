Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

