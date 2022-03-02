Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SCOR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 7,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,001. comScore has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 936,939 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 52.1% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 855,100 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in comScore in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in comScore by 300.0% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

